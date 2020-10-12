Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in Long Island pub's parking lot

By Eyewitness News
CENTEREACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A correction officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County.

It happened on Sunday at 10 p.m. at Jack McCarthy's Pub on Middle Country Road in Centereach.

Police said that 48-year-old Suffolk County Correction Officer Gary Harning was standing in the parking lot when he was struck.

Harning was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the incident:
Police continue to search for the driver who fled the scene in Centereach.



The vehicle involved is described as a white pickup truck.

The driver fled the scene southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

