Up Close: Cory Booker on 'Build Back Better' plan; Why is Meisha Porter leaving?

In this episode of Up Close, Senator Cory Booker discusses President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan, plus Meisha Porter on her resignation as New York City's Schools Chancellor.Democrats in the U.S. Senate hoping to vote on President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan this month, which will spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate change.That's on top of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that's already been signed into law.Can the government afford to spend all that money at a time of soaring debt and high inflation?Democrats say, how can we not? This morning we talk to U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.Plus, Meisha Porter took over as New York City's Schools Chancellor in March in the middle of the pandemic.She is stepping down at the end of this month, ending a two-decade career in public schools. So why is leaving? Porter explains.