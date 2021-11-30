Missing New Jersey couple found dead in densely wooded area

EMBED <>More Videos

Missing NJ couple found dead in densely wooded area

WARREN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey couple who had been reported missing for days was found dead in the woods on Tuesday.

The Stafford Township Police Department had been searching a heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker.

The couple drove into the protected Pine Barrens Wilderness Reserve but didn't return.

On Tuesday, police said they discovered the couple around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of their residence.

They were spotted with the Stafford Township Police Department's drone.

Autopsies will be performed later this week, however no foul play is suspected.

The police department released the following statement via their Facebook page:

"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends. We would also like to thank all of the assisting agencies, especially the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Warren Grove Fire Company."

ALSO READ | No confirmed cases of omicron variant in NYC, but new mask advisory issued
EMBED More News Videos

New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday, strongly recommending all residents wear masks in all public indoor settings.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stafford townshipnew jerseymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News