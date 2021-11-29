Authorities searching for missing New Jersey couple who drove into wilderness reserve

EMBED <>More Videos

Search on for missing NJ couple who drove into wilderness reserve

WARREN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are continuing to search for a missing couple.

The Stafford Township Police Department has been searching a heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker.


The couple drove into the protected Pine Barrens Wilderness Reserve but didn't return.

The Stafford Township Police Department said they have searched by foot, ATVs, with K-9 dogs, drone and air support.



The Parkers were last seen 12 days ago, but police have not said when the couple officially went missing.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Stafford Township Police Department at (609)597-8581 or contact Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at nmckenna@staffordpolice.org.


ALSO READ | No confirmed cases of omicron variant in NYC, but new mask advisory issued
EMBED More News Videos

New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday, strongly recommending all residents wear masks in all public indoor settings.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stafford townshipnew jerseymissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News