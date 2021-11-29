Authorities searching for missing New Jersey couple who drove into wilderness reserve

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11280796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday, strongly recommending all residents wear masks in all public indoor settings.

WARREN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are continuing to search for a missing couple.The Stafford Township Police Department has been searching a heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker.The couple drove into the protected Pine Barrens Wilderness Reserve but didn't return.The Stafford Township Police Department said they have searched by foot, ATVs, with K-9 dogs, drone and air support.The Parkers were last seen 12 days ago, but police have not said when the couple officially went missing.Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Stafford Township Police Department at (609)597-8581 or contact Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at nmckenna@staffordpolice.org.----------