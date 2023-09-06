The new shots are expected to protect against severe illness and death caused by new COVID variants.

Updated COVID-19 booster shot to become available as soon as next week, sources say

Updated COVID-19 booster shots should be coming out as soon as next week as kids head back to school.

We still don't know who will be eligible to receive the updated booster.

Federal Health Advisers are also warning about a rise in RSV cases and are strongly recommending the new vaccinations for newborns and older adults.

RSV cases have more than doubled in the U.S. over the past month and experts believe they will continue to tick up as we head into fall.