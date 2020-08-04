Health & Fitness

'Miracle' COVID patient released from hospital after 132-day battle

NEW YORK -- After battling COVID-19 for 132 days, Chris Rogan is a miracle patient. He was released from Bellevue Hospital on Tuesday morning.

"It's definitely shocking. Because when I went down there, it was only 150,000 cases. When I woke up it was 2.5 million. I was like what, are you serious?" Rogan said.

What was serious, is what Rogan went through. Among other complications, the 29-year-old patient had to be intubated twice for a total of 71 days, coded once, had a tracheotomy and suffered blood clots that resulted in a bedside leg amputation.

"Actually, when I first woke up, I had no clue about it. And the surgical team was like, 'does it still feel like there's a leg there? I was like 'what? What do you mean is there still a leg there?' So I knew it was serious," Rogan added.

Rogan's case is much like that of late Broadway actor, Nick Cordero, who also endured a long battle with COVID-19, and lost his leg."

"I could feel what (Cordero's) wife was going through. Like their cases were so similar, so similar," said his wife, Crystal Rogan, "Like to the point I would check the news every day to see how Nick Cordero was doing, because it gave me hope that if he was doing better, than Chris would do better, too."

'Better' is precisely Rogan's new outlook on life after his amputation and brink with death.

"It's not the end of the world, and it doesn't define me and I feel like my quality of life is going to be better, because I appreciate so much more," he said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthcoronavirushospitalcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble
Man killed by falling tree while sitting in car on NYC street
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
$11K reward offered after goose found strapped with firework
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
Confirmed tornadoes in NJ as more than 1 million lose power
NYC health commissioner resigns, slams de Blasio's COVID response
Show More
COVID News: 8 NJ Catholic schools won't reopen in fall
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Damage widespread, power outages reported across Long Island
COVID News: 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
COVID-19 Updates: No deaths in NYC for 3rd day in a row
More TOP STORIES News