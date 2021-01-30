Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.," the BBB said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The BBB said scammers could use real cards to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The bureau warns it's only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

The BBB said a safer option is to share a photo of the vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccinessocial mediabetter business bureaucovid 19 vaccinescamsscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Show More
Warden at jail where Epstein killed himself resigns amid new allegations
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Six Flags adds last piece of track to record roller coaster
More TOP STORIES News