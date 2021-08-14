coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Booster shots now available for immunocompromised residents

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ COVID Update: Booster shots now available for vulnerable residents

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some residents in New Jersey are getting another line of defense from the coronavirus starting this weekend.

It's been a busy Saturday for vaccination centers around New Jersey, a day after the CDC's new guidance allowed for third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised Americans.

In Essex County, more than 300 people received their third dose by noon at the Kmart site in West Orange, one of two locations, including Essex County College in Newark. And even more are expected.

RELATED | CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans
EMBED More News Videos

CVS and Walgreens will start giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only for those with weakened immune systems. Here's what to know.



While only 3% of the state residents are now eligible, some residents are getting their shots as soon as possible with the delta variant spreading across the nation.

Vaccination centers are open in New Jersey from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., six days a week and walk ins are welcome.

MORE NEWS | More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

EMBED More News Videos

Ready to travel to some major US cities? Better hold on to your vaccination card!



Meanwhile in New York, health officials said Saturday they would soon issue state guidance on giving additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to people with severely weakened immune systems, now that the federal government is allowing them extra shots.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Saturday that the state's vaccine task force met Friday to discuss the matter and would complete its review quickly.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyessex countyvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 8 states make up half of US COVID-19 hospitalizations
COVID Updates: Supreme Court justice backs college's vaccine mandate
Newark to require COVID vaccines for all city employees
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 227 after earthquake in Haiti: Officials
Local lawmakers pledge support after earthquake rocks Haiti
AccuWeather: Not as hot, chance of storms
NY reviewing guidance on COVID booster shots
1 person injured in fire that destroyed home in Queens
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
Fred remains tropical depression as Grace forms in Atlantic
Show More
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
Friends, family come together to mourn woman killed by speeding car
COVID Updates: 8 states make up half of US COVID-19 hospitalizations
Family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident
Mysterious Death: Body found in plastic container on NJ street
More TOP STORIES News