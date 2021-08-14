New Jersey coronavirus update: Booster shots now available for immunocompromised residents

It's been a busy Saturday for vaccination centers around New Jersey, a day after the CDC's new guidance allowed for third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised Americans.
In Essex County, more than 300 people received their third dose by noon at the Kmart site in West Orange, one of two locations, including Essex County College in Newark. And even more are expected.
While only 3% of the state residents are now eligible, some residents are getting their shots as soon as possible with the delta variant spreading across the nation.
Vaccination centers are open in New Jersey from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., six days a week and walk ins are welcome.
Meanwhile in New York, health officials said Saturday they would soon issue state guidance on giving additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to people with severely weakened immune systems, now that the federal government is allowing them extra shots.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Saturday that the state's vaccine task force met Friday to discuss the matter and would complete its review quickly.
