Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

Watch our Eyewitness News special, Healthy for the Holidays, on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More people are getting sick, and more hospitals are reaching capacity.

More families are having to make difficult choices about holiday gatherings.

It's not 2020 and the days before the covid vaccination, nor 2021 and the pre-Christmas omicron surge.

This year we are amid what is being called a "tripledemic" as cases of COVID, the flu, and RSV are on the rise in our area and across the country.

Watch our Eyewitness News special, Healthy for the Holidays, on Monday at 5:30 p.m. as we look at why these viruses are spreading so quickly and what symptoms to know.

We dig deeper into the nationwide medicine shortage and what parents should do if they find empty store shelves.

We speak to doctors about the best ways to protect yourself and your family over the holidays.

This is important information to keep you safe and healthy.

During the week, we will get your questions answered on Eyewitness News from a range of medical experts. If you have a question, please fill out the form below.