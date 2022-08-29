  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Congress failed to provide enough funding to continue US at home COVID testing kits

WABC logo
7 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The U.S. will end its offer to ship free at-home COVID tests on Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The U.S. will end its offer to ship free at-home COVID tests on Friday.

The Biden administration first launched the program in January.

Americans were able to order four free tests per household, then place a second order in March.

The 3rd round of tests became available in May and made every household eligible for more than a dozen covid tests.

The program is ending because Congress hasn't provided the funding necessary for it to continue.

ALSO READ | Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.