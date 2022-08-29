Congress failed to provide enough funding to continue US at home COVID testing kits

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The U.S. will end its offer to ship free at-home COVID tests on Friday.
The Biden administration first launched the program in January.
Americans were able to order four free tests per household, then place a second order in March.
The 3rd round of tests became available in May and made every household eligible for more than a dozen covid tests.
The program is ending because Congress hasn't provided the funding necessary for it to continue.
ALSO READ | Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip