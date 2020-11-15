coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Police bust illegal Bronx fight club

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.

Officials say more than 200 people were inside the building on Coster Street in the South Bronx at the time of the raid.

EMBED More News Videos

The event was billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," part of an illegal fight club.

Among the charges facing the 10 organizers are illegal combat, no liquor license and loaded firearms.

Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Department also busted illegal large gatherings in Chelsea and Brooklyn.
Authorities shut down two illegal parties where hundreds of people had gathered inside early Saturday in Manhattan and Brooklyn.


In both incidents, police found more than 200 people partying inside.

