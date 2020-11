Coronavirus Update New York City: Police bust illegal Bronx fight club

11/14/20 @ 2315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal fight club AKA "Rumble in the Bronx" @ 347/351 Coster St., Bronx: 203+ people, violation of emergency orders, illegal combat, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, loaded firearms, 10 organizers charged with multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/5Dci1tM30L — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 15, 2020

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.Officials say more than 200 people were inside the building on Coster Street in the South Bronx at the time of the raid.The event was billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," part of an illegal fight club.Among the charges facing the 10 organizers are illegal combat, no liquor license and loaded firearms.Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Department also busted illegal large gatherings in Chelsea and Brooklyn In both incidents, police found more than 200 people partying inside.