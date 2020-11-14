14-year-old boy with autism robbed in Manhattan, 2nd suspect sought

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a second suspect after one man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Manhattan.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan.

Video shows one of the men pin the boy against a scaffolding pole while the other steals from him.

They struck the victim in the face repeatedly during the robbery.

The men took his jacket and his shoulder bag that contained his wallet, $4 in cash and his cell phone.

They walked away while the boy was taken toPresbyterian Downtown Hospital with minor injuries.

35-year-old CharlesDestefano was arrested Friday afternoon, but investigators are still looking for the other suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

