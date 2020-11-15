Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'

Officials say more than 200 people were inside the building on Coster Street in the South Bronx at the time of the raid.
11/14/20 @ 2315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal fight club AKA "Rumble in the Bronx" @ 347/351 Coster St., Bronx: 203+ people, violation of emergency orders, illegal combat, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, loaded firearms, 10 organizers charged with multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/5Dci1tM30L— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 15, 2020
The event was billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," part of an illegal fight club.
Among the charges facing the 10 organizers are illegal combat, no liquor license and loaded firearms.
Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Department also busted illegal large gatherings in Chelsea and Brooklyn.
In both incidents, police found more than 200 people partying inside.
