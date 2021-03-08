Coronavirus NY: New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10394216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person found her body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market and called 911.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that as the federal vaccine supply continues to increase, New York will establish 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites.Officials say those sites will be located in New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Capital, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions to further grow New York's vast distribution network."Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks.Appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.The 10 sites being established will open in the coming weeks at the following locations:SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus70 Tuckahoe RoadSouthampton, NYSuffolk Community College Brentwood Campus502 Wicks RoadBrentwood, NYSUNY Old WestburyClark Center - Gate C223 Store Hill RoadOld Westbury, NYSUNY OrangeDiana Physical Education Center9 East Conkling AvenueMiddletown, NYUlster County Fairgrounds249 Libertyville RoadNew Paltz, NYQueensbury Site50 Gurney LaneQueensbury, NYSUNY Oneonta108 Ravine ParkwayOneonta, NYCorning Community CollegeGymnasium and Wellness Education Center1 Academic DriveCorning, NYConference Center of Niagara Falls101 Old Falls StreetNiagara Falls, NYBronx SiteFinal Location PendingOnce appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).Numerous other sites have been established, including six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site and more than 120 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.