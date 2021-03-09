coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: New York expanding vaccine eligibility to 60+ starting Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York is expanding its vaccine eligibility to include individuals age 60 and above starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. It was previously for ages 65+.

Starting March 17th, public-facing public employees will become eligible for the vaccine.

Not-for-profit public-facing emergency-facing employees, essential public workers, and public-facing building workers also will be eligible.

"Make an appointment starting tomorrow 8 a.m., remember it's still uneven, we still don't have enough supply, but do your best," Cuomo said. "I know it requires patience. But 60-year-olds start tomorrow. Next week, March 17, all sites can administer vaccines to any eligible population except pharmacies. Pharmacies will only be doing 60+ and teachers. Also next Wednesday, March 17 the everyday heroes, the essential workers, YWCA, essential workers, will be eligible for the vaccine."
Gov. Cuomo announces the expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility to resident 60 years and older.


Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is hiring 2,000 vaccine center workers.

They will be hired from within the neighborhoods of 33 task force locations.

To apply, visit nyc.gov/vaccinejobs.

So far, New York City has administered 2,405,191 doses of the COVID vaccine. That's more than the population of the city of Houston.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that as the federal vaccine supply continues to increase, New York will establish 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites.

Officials say those sites will be located in New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Capital, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions to further grow New York's vast distribution network.

The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.

For a list of locations, CLICK HERE.

More TOP STORIES News