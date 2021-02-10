Coronavirus Update New York City: Citi Field opens with fewer vaccine doses than Yankee Stadium

But measured in vaccine doses, the site is not quite as "mega" as the city's other ballpark-turned-medical-facility, Yankee Stadium.
The massive Citi Field will, for now, only have enough doses to vaccinate 200 people a day, a fraction of the 2200 doses a day being administered at Yankee Stadium.
That's because it's run by the city, which has access to less supply than Yankee Stadium, where the state is taking the lead.
Appointments are made on the city's website.
Citi Field is open to Queens residents, TLC drivers and food delivery workers only, after the city opted to expand who is eligible to be vaccinated at their sites.
"Citi Field is focused on Queens residents," de Blasio said. "No one bore the brunt more than Queens residents - Elmhurst and other neighborhoods.... We do need to keep making moves that encourage equity."
At last check, Citi Field is all booked for now.
For those who were lucky enough to score an appointment, the Long Island Rail Road will be operating its Mets-Willets Point stop starting today, with 24-hour service that will run indefinitely.
It's just a 19-minute trip from Penn Station.
"That's about 84 trains a day, and that's a viable option for anybody that wants to use mass transportation," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "And that's what we're going to do. We want to give the public options. Getting the vaccine is important, and having this site is vital."
Meanwhile the state says it is adding eleven new pop-up vaccine clinics located in Queens, Manhattan, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Those individual sites are handling their own appointments.
