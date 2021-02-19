Cuomo to allow NY nursing home visits as controversy continues

Cuomo said 73% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that visitors must take a rapid test before entry.
The state will provide those rapid tests for free.
Cuomo also reiterated he wants teachers prioritized for the vaccine, so schools can reopen to in-person learning.
"The students deserve it, the parents need it," he said. "You're not going to reopen the economy without kids in school."
He once again fired back at critics over his handling of the pandemic and the nursing homes in particular, calling the attacks purely political.
"We didn't fight back against lies and politics and distortions aggressively enough," he said. "I was not aggressive enough in knocking down the falsities...I won't make that mistake again."

He insists the state didn't cover up deaths but should have moved faster to release the data.
"There are facts that i want nursing home families to know specifically," he said. "All the information that the state put out about all the deaths, hospital deaths, and nursing home deaths from day one..it is a lie to say any numbers were inaccurate."
Earlier Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continued his assault on the governor, saying that Cuomo's emergency pandemic powers should be revoked so "we can get back to normal Democratic governance in this state."
Asked if Cuomo committed obstruction of justice and should be impeached or resign, de Blasio said the Justice Department should investigate.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) acknowledged the ongoing federal investigation into the Cuomo administration, but she added that the problems in nursing homes are bigger than that.
"I'm certainly aware there is already an investigation ongoing on the federal level, and I will of course monitor that," she said.
Gillibrand said there needs to be a larger investigation into "the broader issue" of nursing home deaths "because this is not something that is isolated to New York alone."
Asked if the governor should resign or be impeached, she said she didn't know because her focus is her job in the US Senate and that pandemic powers "is the state legislature's job to review."
Cuomo is also involved in a dispute with another state Democrat who claims the governor threatened him over the reporting of COVID nursing home deaths.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, of Queens, says Cuomo vowed to "destroy" him during a private phone call last week for criticizing his handling of the outbreak.
De Blasio weighed in on that Thursday, saying he believes Kim 100% and that threatening public officials is nothing new for Cuomo.
"That's classic Andrew Cuomo," he said. "The threats, the belittling, the demand that someone change their statement right that moment. Many, many times I've heard that, and I know many other people in the state have heard that...I believe Ron Kim, and it's very, very sad."
Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Last week, Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa told Democratic lawmakers that the administration took months to release data revealing how many people living at nursing homes died of COVID-19 because officials "froze " over worries the information was "going to be used against us."
It comes as the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
