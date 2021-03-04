coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: Lamont to release 'cautious reopening' plan

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- In Connecticut Thursday, plans are expected to be released for a "cautious reopening."

The plan will include guidelines for stores, restaurants, retail, and personal services.

Governor Ned Lamont will also announce changes to the state's travel advisory. "We'll be opening up the travel a little bit more," he said.

This comes after Lamont defended Connecticut's age-based vaccine rollout, citing its high vaccination rates.

"Simplicity means equity and it also is in the interest of public health. By categorizing by age, that prioritizes public health," he said.

So far, 75% of people over the age of 75 are vaccinated in the state and 52% of people ages 65-74 are vaccinated.

Connecticut is in the top five of states nationally for percent of the population vaccinated.

TRENDING: Dr. Oz helps save man who had no pulse at Newark airport
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports the doctor was returning from Florida with his family.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Vaccine Updates: Brazil entering worst phase of crisis
COVID Vaccine Updates: States rapidly expand vaccine access amid surge
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will test shot on kids, newborns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flight makes emergency landing at JFK Airport: FAA
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
Man recalls harrowing, unprovoked attack at subway station
NY state vaccination sites go 24/7 as J&J vaccine arrives
NY entertainment venues can reopen in April -- except for Broadway
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
AccuWeather: Gusty again
Show More
Some officials call for patience in Cuomo sex harassment investigation
COVID Vaccine Updates: Brazil entering worst phase of crisis
MTA Heroes: Terminal Coordinators who supervise cleaning overnight
Former top cop on mission to bring businesses back to NYC
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
More TOP STORIES News