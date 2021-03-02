Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse after collapsing at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save the life of a man who had gone into cardiac arrest and collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The incident happened in the baggage claim area in Terminal C at around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Port Authority Police say officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor in the baggage claim area.

Officer Croissant rushed to the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to authorities. He then called for back-up immediately and began CPR on the man.

According to the TV personality's representative and Port Authority Police, Dr. Oz, his wife and daughter had just returned on a flight from Florida and were in baggage claim when they discovered a man who had fallen face first on the ground, was foaming at the mouth, had hit his head and was bleeding.

Dr. Oz's daughter screamed for her father who came running over and immediately discovered the man had no heartbeat and had turned blue.

Authorities say Dr. Oz and several other officers flipped the man onto his back, began chest compressions and ultimately used a defibrillator to revive him.

The 60-year-old man had a heart attack, but is now in intensive care and is undergoing further evaluation at a New Jersey hospital.

His representative said Dr. Oz, who is a practicing heart surgeon in addition to his work on television, has stayed in communication with the man's wife to make sure he is ok.

MORE NEWS: 4-year-old found walking alone after midnight in Bronx, suspect wanted
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video showed the child walking with an adult 10 minutes earlier on Leggett Avenue.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseyairport newscelebrityentertainmentport authoritynewark international airport
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
Party at Airbnb home turns into triple shooting on Long Island
2 men slashed on subway hold suspect for police on Upper East Side
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
Cuomo faces calls to resign after 3rd woman comes forward
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
Show More
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
Girl likely suffered permanent brain damage in Reid crash: Lawyer
Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Judge Salas on GMA: 'I'm moving forward, I'm not moving on' after son's murder
More TOP STORIES News