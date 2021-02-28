4-year-old girl found walking alone after midnight in Bronx, suspect wanted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10376154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police want to find the parent or guardian of a four-year-old girl who was found walking alone on a Bronx street.The child, who says her name is "Sidaya," was found at the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood just after midnight Saturday morning.Surveillance video showed the child walking with an adult 10 minutes earlier on Leggett Avenue.The girl was evaluated and placed in the care of the administration for child services.She was found wearing a blue sweater, blue sweat pants and rain boots.The unidentified adult is described as a female approximately in her mid-20s, 5'2" tall, with a medium complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a light blue denim jacket, black pants and white sneakers.Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------