Coronavirus NY: Long Island resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa

EMBED >More News Videos Passengers on the flight and witnesses on the ground recounted their reactions when the incident happened.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in a New York resident for the first time.Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the case involving a Nassau County resident on Sunday morning."Case numbers and positivity rates in Nassau County continue to drop - but we need to keep that progress going," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "We don't believe the South African variant is more deadly, but it may be more contagious. The best response is to continue the tried and true precautions: wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings, distancing, staying home and getting tested when sick."She said Nassau County is will continue to get residents vaccinated as quickly as possible.Cuomo shared that the statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23."We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," Cuomo said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now - between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate - and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was determined to also have the variant