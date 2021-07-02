Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US falling behind on pledge to donate doses around the world

The president announced a plan on June 4th to donate 80 million doses by July 1.
But so far, the U.S. has only shipped 24 million.
The plan was to help 50 countries. Forty of them have yet to see a single dose.
The White House says it's upping shipments right now.
Here are more of today's headlines:
St. John the Divine Cathedral to resume in-person services
Beginning July 6, the St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City will celebrate an in-person weekday Eucharist, Monday to Friday, at 12:15 p.m. Masking and physical distancing will be observed. Holy Communion will be received only under the form of bread. Attendees will gather in the Chapel of Saint James, and attendance will be limited according to public health guidelines. Funerals will also be allowed with a limited capacity. The church plans to resume in-person Sunday worship on September 12.
1st Central Park Homecoming Concert headliners announced
New York City's Central Park Homecoming Concert will include legendary performers Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The show is tentatively set for August 21st.
Statue of Liberty observation deck reopens
The lady in the harbor's arms are open once again. The Statue of Liberty's pedestal observation deck reopened for the first time since March 16, 2020. Capacity will still be limited to 50%, so anyone who wants to get inside will need to buy tickets in advance. The statue's crown will remain closed until further notice.
Notorious Tuskegee study has lessons for COVID era, new film shows
As the U.S. continues the push to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, there is a renewed effort to address vaccine hesitancy, especially among African Americans.
A new short film takes a fresh look at an ugly period in American history, and showcases why the current vaccination push is so different.
CDC allowing local officials to set mask guidelines
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates. Walensky said that "we've always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment," but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don't need to wear masks.
Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status. Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
Walensky told ABC's "Good Morning America" the "context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States" since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated. As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said "we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level."
New York Comedy Festival returning to NYC
The New York Comedy Festival will return to the city from November 8-14. The festival will feature more than 100 shows across all five boroughs at venues including Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Complete lineups will be announced August 16.
Vaccinated city workers don't need to wear masks in city offices
Starting today, vaccinated city workers do not need to wear masks or maintain social distance while in working in city offices, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Unvaccinated workers and workers interacting with the public must continue to wear masks, the mayor said. The city aims to have all workers back full time in its offices by September 1, if CDC guidance allows.
Moderna vaccine likely protect against Delta, other variants, early data shows
Moderna has released preliminary data indicating its vaccine is likely to hold up against several variants of concern, including the Delta variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the United States. These data - not yet peer reviewed - are preliminary but promising.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
