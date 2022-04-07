Food & Drink

Cracker Jill to be offered at ballparks to celebrate women in sports

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks.

Or Jills.

The timeless snack is getting a new look.

Pepsi, which owns Frito-Lay, announced that it is offering "Cracker Jill" as a new twist to the classic stadium-snack brand in an effort to promote the accomplishments of women in sports.

The company released a video with singer Normani offering a new version of the ballpark classic "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Frito-Lay says it will donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation to help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life. The Women's Sports Foundation is the philanthropic partner Disney and ESPN's "Fifty/50" initiative celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX in June.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
