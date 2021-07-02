Crane topples, leans against building at Queens construction site

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A crane at a Queens construction site toppled onto its side Friday, leaning against and forcing the evacuation of an adjacent building.

It happened around 9 a.m. on 36th Avenue in Astoria.

The Department of Buildings says the commercial boom truck was at a new building under construction at the time.

There were no injuries reported, but the building was evacuated as a precaution.

"We spoke briefly with the operator," FDNY Captain Carmine Calderaro said. "The process now is we hand it over (Office of Emergency Management) and buildings department to do further investigation to the structural integrity, and we remain on scene.

DOB inspectors are currently on scene, and their investigation is ongoing.

