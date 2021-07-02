Crane topples, leans against building at Queens construction site

It happened around 9 a.m. on 36th Avenue in Astoria.
The Department of Buildings says the commercial boom truck was at a new building under construction at the time.
ALSO READ | Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg plead not guilty to tax fraud charges
There were no injuries reported, but the building was evacuated as a precaution.
"We spoke briefly with the operator," FDNY Captain Carmine Calderaro said. "The process now is we hand it over (Office of Emergency Management) and buildings department to do further investigation to the structural integrity, and we remain on scene.
DOB inspectors are currently on scene, and their investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Man with Alzheimer's forgot he was married, fell in love with his wife all over again
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip