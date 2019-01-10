Crane topples onto office building on Long Island

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A construction crane toppled onto an office building on Long Island Thursday morning.

It happened on Broadhollow Road in Melville around 9 a.m., with the crane crashing into a building that houses an accounting firm.

Fortunately, none of the 15 employees inside was injured.

A company called "MCN Distributors" out of Islandia was apparently removing two air conditioner/heating units and delivering new ones at the time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on scene.

It is unclear what caused the crane to tip over.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentMelvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 found dead at NJ home where home invasion reported
Man chokes woman on 2 train in attempt to steal necklace
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in Bronx
Deaths of 2 men in Queens fire ruled double homicide
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
Naked man ID'd in wrong way chase through 2 states
Show More
NJ governor announces $27M for preschool program
Concrete slab falls from UES building into apartments
California surfer survives shark attack, gets 50 stitches
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio delivers State of the City address
Fire tears through classroom of Long Island elementary school
More News