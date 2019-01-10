Crane topples onto office building on Long Island

A construction crane toppled onto an office building on Long Island Thursday morning.It happened on Broadhollow Road in Melville around 9 a.m., with the crane crashing into a building that houses an accounting firm.Fortunately, none of the 15 employees inside was injured.A company called "MCN Distributors" out of Islandia was apparently removing two air conditioner/heating units and delivering new ones at the time.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on scene.It is unclear what caused the crane to tip over.----------