Traffic

3 dead after being ejected from car in fiery crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car carrying five people heading home from a beach party in New Jersey crashed and caught fire late Tuesday, ejecting three passengers who ultimately died and leaving the other two badly burned.

Police say a Cadillac CTS was headed eastbound on Route 22 in Newark when the driver somehow lost control just before 11 p.m.

Two people, later identified as 19-year-old Taylor Hill and 18-year-old Kamal Johnson, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead immediately after the crash.

A third victim, 20-year-old Nashawn Brooks, was also ejected and later died Wednesday afternoon at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingstone.

Two females in the car, including the 19-year-old driver, sustained life threatening injuries and are hospitalized in critical condition.

WATCH: Video from the scene along Route 22
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Route 22 after a fiery crash that left at least two people dead.


A vigil is scheduled to be held at Irvington High School Thursday night for Brooks, who Wagner College confirmed was a rising sophomore and a member of the football team.

He was named Irvington High School's male athlete of the year in 2019 and was majoring in business administration with a concentration in finance and a minor in information systems.

"This is an unimaginable, tragic loss," Wagner College President Joel Martin said. "Nashawn was known for his energy, humor and work ethic. He was a curious learner and excited about all there was to discover in this world. He will forever be part of the fabric of Wagner College."

Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press conference Wednesday that the victims were on their way back from Point Pleasant Beach, where over 1,000 people had gathered Tuesday night on the beach.

The investigation is active and ongoing, but authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates that speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

All lanes of Route 22 were shut down near the Hillside town line.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the crash.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyessex countynewarknew jerseyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates LIVE: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in NJ
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
Analysis of police arrests reveals stark racial disparity
Show More
Driver, pedestrian dead after fiery crash in Bronx
Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
1 of 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail
More TOP STORIES News