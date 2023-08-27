Video shows two charred cars on the ramp. Police say those cars crashed and then went up in flames.

8 people injured in crash on Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Eight people were injured in a crash on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

Officials say the accident happened after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Macombs Dam Bridge.

Video shows two charred cars on the ramp. Police say those cars crashed and then went up in flames.

Authorities have not released information on the conditions of the crash victims.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.