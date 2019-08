Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths in the Bronx, attorney says

EMBED >More News Videos The defense attorney spoke out following the court appearance.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A criminal case was put on hold until the end of the month against the father who said he forgot about his twin babies, left them in a sweltering car, and returned from work to find them dead, his attorney said.Juan Rodriguez appeared in a Bronx courthouse on Thursday morning for a hearing to determine whether or not a grand jury had proceeded on charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.The Bronx district attorney has decided not to put it before a grand jury at this time, pending further investigation. This means that prosecutors are effectively pausing the prosecution, but the criminal case is still active."We are speaking to the district attorney's office to convey to them what I think that they know and understand. That this was a horrific and terrible tragedy," Rodriguez' attorney Joey Jackson said.The next court date is August 27.Rodriguez, 39, admitted to police he left his twin babies in the car for hours on July 26, a hot sweltering day.Rodriguez told police he forgot Luna and Phoenix Rodriguez were in the backseat, and he went to work for the day and found them eight hours later at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.The few City, Rockland County man was charged the next day.Rodriguez told police he dropped one of his children, a three-year-old, at a home in Westchester, and then drove to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx around 8:00 a.m. He told police he forgot the children were in their rear-facing car seats when he parked, police said.He said he went back into his car after his eight-hour shift and started to drive away, according to police. He drove for two blocks before discovering the children in the back seat "foaming at the mouth" and called 911.Police said he pulled over and screamed for help.Rodriguez cried throughout his arraignment, but when his attorney mentioned the twins, he started sobbing and shaking."My client is heartbroken," said attorney Joey Jackson. "He certainly understands the gravity of what occurred. His family understands the gravity of what occurred. They are strong, they are resilient, and they will get through this very difficult and trying time."He was released on $100,000 bail.Rodriguez is a licensed clinical social worker and also an Army Veteran who served in Iraq.Mourners placed flowers, candles and stuffed animals close to where the car had been parked in the Bronx.A GoFundMe page for funeral expenses has now raised more than $85,000.----------