Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a construction accident involving a mini crane that left two workers with permanent injuries.The incident happened on June 25th at a luxury residential construction site in Harlem.Prosecutors say a Jekko mini crane was being used to hoist panes of glass up to the fourth floor of the building when it lurched forward, catapulted off the edge of the building and fell to the ground.Ironworker Christopher Jackson, who was working on the third floor, was knocked from the building and struck his head when he hit the ground. Another ironworker, Jorge Delgado, was hit in the back.Both workers suffered permanent, life-changing injuries.The construction site superintendent, 39-year-old Terrence Edwards, and the branch manager of Western Waterproofing Co., Inc., 41-year-old Timothy Braico, have both been charged with Second Degree Assault and other offenses.Prosecutors say both men were aware of NYC Department of Building regulations and the training required for the safe operation of mini cranes.They say both men failed to ensure the safety of their workers.----------