24-year-old man shot outside Crown Heights apartment building

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot while standing outside an apartment building in Crown Heights Friday night.

Police responded to 388 St. John's Place at 6:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The 24-year-old victim was shot one time in the left leg.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he's expected to survive.

At least a dozen shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

