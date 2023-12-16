WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

24-year-old man shot outside Crown Heights apartment building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 16, 2023 2:24AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot while standing outside an apartment building in Crown Heights Friday night.

Police responded to 388 St. John's Place at 6:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The 24-year-old victim was shot one time in the left leg.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he's expected to survive.

At least a dozen shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW