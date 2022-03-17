Suspects sought after teen shot in Crown Heights

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video of two suspects after a teen shot was in Brooklyn.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was entering an apartment building on Sterling Place in Crown Heights on Monday.

That's when two suspects walked up to the doorway, and one of them opened fire.

The teen was hit once in the chest.



He was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

