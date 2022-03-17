Suspects sought after teen shot in Crown Heights

Police say a 16-year-old boy was entering an apartment building on Sterling Place in Crown Heights on Monday.
That's when two suspects walked up to the doorway, and one of them opened fire.
The teen was hit once in the chest.
He was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | Suspect arrested in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip