Search for gunman after deadly shooting in Crown Heights caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for gunman in fatal Crown Heights shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, October 3 inside the Albany houses on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

A ShotSpotter Siren was also activated.

Video shows the gunman approach 22-year-old Roshad Twells before pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Twells was found dead in front of the building.



It's not clear what led up to the deadly violence.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | FBI raids Sergeants Benevolent Association headquarters, union chief Ed Mullins' home
EMBED More News Videos

FBI agents raided the Manhattan headquarters of the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association and the Long Island home of union chief Ed Mullins.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york citycrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman followed, narrowly escapes break-in attempt in Bronx
E-bike rider killed in hit-and-crash on Belt Parkway
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Replacement unclear after SBA chief Mullins resigns amid probe
Princeton scientist and partner awarded Nobel Prize for chemistry
AccuWeather: Breaks of sun
Roosevelt statue vandalized outside American Museum of Natural History
Show More
COVID News: Feds warn about extremists targeting health care workers
Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in NJ
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
Teen shot in NYC park out of coma, mother says
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
More TOP STORIES News