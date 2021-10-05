FBI raids Sergeants Benevolent Association headquarters, union chief Ed Mullins' home

EMBED <>More Videos

FBI raids NYPD's sergeants union headquarters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- FBI agents raided the Manhattan headquarters of the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association and the Long Island home of union chief Ed Mullins Tuesday.

No arrests were immediately made, a law enforcement official told ABC News,

"We are at the SBA office conducting activity connected to a law enforcement investigation," an FBI spokesman said.

The spokesman declined to detail the investigation, and a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Mullins, who lives in Port Washington, has been a vociferous critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio and once used an expletive to describe the city's former health commissioner after she clashed with police over the distribution of masks.

"It's much to soon to give you a meaningful comment," de Blasio said. "I literally got handed a note in the last 10 minutes or so. All I've been told is, 'The FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it's in connection with an ongoing investigation,' but we don't have any further detail in that at this moment."

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Gabby Petito took to social media on Saturday with emotional messages and tributes, including calls for her fiancé Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanport washingtonnassau countynypdfbiunionspoliceraid
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
Man in Lamborghini shot on Upper West Side
Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
NYC schools vax mandate beats another legal challenge
Victim catches man breaking into car in Midtown, gets stabbed in hand
Show More
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
COVID News: EU backs Pfizer booster shot for ages 18+
WATCH: Brazen burglar steals $800 from church collection box in Queens
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
AccuWeather: Cloudy with a stray shower
More TOP STORIES News