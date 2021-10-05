gabby petito

Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance and Gabby Petito

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie, spoke out exclusively to ABC News in the wake of her brother's disappearance following the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

It comes after a hiker says he saw Laundrie in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail Saturday.

Dennis Davis says he saw Laundrie in a parking lot near the trail and the two even had a conversation.

The hiker says he spoke to Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail.



Davis says he has no doubt in his mind that's who he was talking to, but at the time he didn't know what Laundrie looked like.

He says the man he spoke to mentioned having a fight with his girlfriend.

"I started talking to him and immediately I could tell that there was something wrong with the guy, I thought that maybe he was on drugs or something at first," Davis said. "What he said to me at the start was, 'Hey, man, I'm lost.'"

A memorial service was held for Blue Point-native Gabby Petito Sunday afternoon on Long Island.



Cassie Laundrie says she last saw her brother at a Florida campsite with her family, days before he was reported missing.

She said she had no idea anything was amiss and didn't realize at the time that he had returned home from his road trip without Petito.

"I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van because I don't think we'd be here," Cassie Laundrie said. "I worry about him. I hope he's OK and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think."

She added, "I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."

Petito, 22, was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



More TOP STORIES News