Suspect in custody in case of woman pushed into subway train in Times Square

The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1/2/3 platform when she was pushed around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a number 1 train that had just arrived.
Surveillance video shows a woman wearing a bandana sitting on the bench, and she then times her push just as the train approaches.
WATCH | Surveillance video shows the suspect push the victim:
"It looked malicious," rider Alejandro DeJesus said. "That's scary. That could happen to anybody when you least expect it."
The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and legs after her face hit the side of the train.
She was taken to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.
So far this year, there have been 20 subway pushing incidents, compared with 17 at this time last year.
This incident came just a few short hours before a man apparently shot himself in the leg inside the same subway station on Monday afternoon.
DRAMATIC VIDEO | Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip