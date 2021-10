Suspect in custody in case of woman pushed into subway train in Times Square

EMBED >More News Videos Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect who pushed a 42-year-old victim into a subway train arriving at Times Square.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have a suspect is in custody in the shoving of a woman into a moving subway train in Times Square Monday morning.The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1/2/3 platform when she was pushed around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a number 1 train that had just arrived.Surveillance video shows a woman wearing a bandana sitting on the bench, and she then times her push just as the train approaches."It looked malicious," rider Alejandro DeJesus said. "That's scary. That could happen to anybody when you least expect it."The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and legs after her face hit the side of the train.She was taken to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.So far this year, there have been 20 subway pushing incidents, compared with 17 at this time last year.This incident came just a few short hours before a man apparently shot himself in the leg inside the same subway station on Monday afternoon.----------