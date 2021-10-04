Man shot in leg outside barbershop near Times Square subway station

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at 40th Street and 7th Avenue.
The man was shot once in the leg, causing a huge police and emergency response near time Times Square subway station.
Train service was not affected by the incident.
NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/V3Wwzg80zL— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 4, 2021
