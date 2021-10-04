Man shot in leg outside barbershop near Times Square subway station

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg outside a barbershop in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

The man was shot once in the leg, causing a huge police and emergency response near time Times Square subway station.



Train service was not affected by the incident.



