Woman pushed into arriving subway train at Times Square station in New York City

Another woman fled the scene.
The victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed at around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a train that had just arrived.
She suffered facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The suspect fled on foot.
She was described as a black female in her 30s, wearing black sneakers, beige pants, black sweater and multi colored scarf.
