Woman pushed into arriving subway train at Times Square station in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.

Another woman fled the scene.

The victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed at around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a train that had just arrived.

She suffered facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.



The suspect fled on foot.

She was described as a black female in her 30s, wearing black sneakers, beige pants, black sweater and multi colored scarf.

DRAMATIC VIDEO | Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the moment two bystanders carried a 97-year-old woman out of her burning home on a chair.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citytimes squaremanhattannypdsubwaytimes squaresubway crimecrimestoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3,700 substitute teachers needed for NYC schools after mandate
Skateboarding vandal defaces new George Floyd statue in NYC
COVID Update: Vaccine mandates take place across the country
Powerball jackpot live drawing tonight: $670 million
Carjacked vehicle crashed in Newark, 1 suspect under arrest
AccuWeather: A few showers
Gunman kills coworker in Jefferson Hospital, shoots 2 officers: Police
Show More
Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB
Father, son killed after car crashes into brick retaining wall in NY
Historic church gutted by fire holds 1st in-person worship since COVID
Photo of suspects released after teen shot in head by stray bullet
Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at NJ airport
More TOP STORIES News