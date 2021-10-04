Woman pushed into arriving subway train at Times Square station in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11075429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the moment two bystanders carried a 97-year-old woman out of her burning home on a chair.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.Another woman fled the scene.The victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed at around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a train that had just arrived.She suffered facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.The suspect fled on foot.She was described as a black female in her 30s, wearing black sneakers, beige pants, black sweater and multi colored scarf.----------