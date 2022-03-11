Man chased into bodega, shot and killed in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a bodega in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Place and Troy Avenue.

30-year-old Adiyb Ramkissoon was found inside the deli with gunshot wounds to his torso after someone chased him there.

Crime scene investigators are working to determine who was chasing him and why.

It was an emotional scene as loved ones reacted to the news.

Investigators say the victim didn't have any prior arrests or affiliation with any gangs.

They have been reviewing security camera footage and interviewing witnesses.



The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a green jacket, black pants, blue hat and white sneakers.

He was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on St. John's Place.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

