Travel

CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level

SAN FRANCISCO -- The CDC is raising its COVID-19 warning on cruise ships to its highest level, saying everyone should avoid going on a cruise, worldwide.

The guidance comes after the CDC lifted its months-long ban on cruise ships last month.

The new guidance says cruise passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip, as well as quarantine for seven days even if they test negative once they return home.

If they don't get tested, they should stay home for 14 days.

This comes following a trial cruise ship's COVID-19 scare on the Sea Dream One, full of 53 volunteer passengers and 66 crew members on board. According to "The Points Guy" reporter Gene Sloan, who was on board the ship, all passengers were tested before boarding Saturday, Nov. 7.

But on Tuesday, one felt sick, and tested positive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcdccoronavirus californiatraveloceansu.s. & worldcruise shippassengercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court rules against NY COVID restrictions on houses of worship
COVID Update: NYC food pantry gives away meals for Thanksgiving
Mother thankful for daughter's health after terrifying discovery on x-ray
Car careens out of control, slams into NYC restaurant
George Floyd's family planning memorial center
Police pursuit through several boroughs ends in crash, suspect arrested
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
Show More
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Rite Aid to offer COVID vaccine for free once it's available
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Orange zone restrictions take effect on Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News