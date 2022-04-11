7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Man nearly lost his entire retirement savings in crypto scam

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man nearly lost his entire retirement savings in crypto scam

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Federal Trade Commission estimates that $750 million has been lost to the one of the most popular deceptions going on right now: Cryptocurrency scams.

Promising huge returns on investments, victims are being targeted on messaging apps by people posing as attractive women.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda calls it Crypto-catfishing.

She spoke to a man from Brooklyn who nearly lost his entire retirement savings.

Check out her report in the video player above.

More 7 On Your Side | Not so special newspaper delivery for 91-year-old man
EMBED More News Videos

It was a small problem with big consequences: All one elderly gentleman from Queens wanted was his newspaper delivered to his doorstep. Nina Pineda has more.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scam7 on your sidecryptocurrency
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: Family fights for deceased dad's retirement benefits
Flight canceled? Best tips to get re-booked or refunded
Bronx woman on the hook for $108,000 in mortgage mess
Consumer warning: New PSE&G scam targets customers uses Zelle
TOP STORIES
SoHo hotel bias suspect pleads guilty to hate crime charge
MS-13 associate dubbed 'La Diablita' found guilty in deaths of 4 men
Philadelphia brings back indoor mask mandate amid rise in cases
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Man allegedly wielding machete shot by police in Astoria
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
17-year-old to be charged as adult in killing of teen girl in Bronx
Show More
AccuWeather: Wet to warm
Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher saved 9-year-old boy from choking
Mariupol mayor says 10,000 civilians killed since invasion began
Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside NYC bar
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
More TOP STORIES News