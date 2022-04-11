7 On Your Side: Man nearly lost his entire retirement savings in crypto scam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a small problem with big consequences: All one elderly gentleman from Queens wanted was his newspaper delivered to his doorstep. Nina Pineda has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Federal Trade Commission estimates that $750 million has been lost to the one of the most popular deceptions going on right now: Cryptocurrency scams.Promising huge returns on investments, victims are being targeted on messaging apps by people posing as attractive women.7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda calls it Crypto-catfishing.She spoke to a man from Brooklyn who nearly lost his entire retirement savings.Check out her report in the video player above.