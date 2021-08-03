Politics

Renewed calls for Governor Cuomo's removal or resignation follow AG report

The report found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 state employees and women outside of government
EMBED <>More Videos

De Blasio reacts to AG's report on Cuomo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Attorney General's 168-page report containing findings of sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Andrew Cuomo are renewing calls for his removal or resignation.

"The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who would lead any impeachment proceedings, said. "The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."

The attorney general's report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached. Heastie said lawmakers will review the findings and have more to say in the near future.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein detailed what the results could mean for Cuomo:
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses the possible fallout from the AG's report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo.


State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday.

RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James said.


The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

Attorney Mariann Wang, who represents two of the women, wrote "(Cuomo) should not be in charge of our government and should not be in any position of power over anyone else."

Wang represents Alyssa McGrath, who still works for the Governor, and Virginia Limmiatis, who accused Cuomo of unwanted touching in 2017.

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.

New York City Mayor de Blasio called the findings "very troubling" during his news conference on Tuesday. He added that he wanted to review the report before making an official statement.



(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomonew york city politicsattorney generalsexual harassmentinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state probe finds
AG report: Details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
NYC mayor announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
COVID Updates: Average number of cases exceeds last summer's peak
Boil water advisory issued for towns central New Jersey
70-year-old woman raped in Bronx stairwell by masked man
Show More
AccuWeather: More clouds, still pleasant
Brutal attack on man in wheelchair caught on camera
Simone Biles wins bronze on balance beam
Nassau County announces new traveling vaccination program
Man wanted for punching woman in face while walking by in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News