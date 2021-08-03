Renewed calls for Governor Cuomo's removal or resignation follow AG report

"The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who would lead any impeachment proceedings, said. "The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."
The attorney general's report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached. Heastie said lawmakers will review the findings and have more to say in the near future.
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein detailed what the results could mean for Cuomo:
State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday.
The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."
Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.
Attorney Mariann Wang, who represents two of the women, wrote "(Cuomo) should not be in charge of our government and should not be in any position of power over anyone else."
Wang represents Alyssa McGrath, who still works for the Governor, and Virginia Limmiatis, who accused Cuomo of unwanted touching in 2017.
Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.
New York City Mayor de Blasio called the findings "very troubling" during his news conference on Tuesday. He added that he wanted to review the report before making an official statement.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
