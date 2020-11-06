Coronavirus News: Cuomo increasing National Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you should not land in New York if you do not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Cuomo announced Friday he has called for increased police presence at the airports and he will increase the National Guard to better enforce the state's new testing rules going into the holiday.
"We are worried about holiday season, we are worried about behavior inside the state, we are worried about behavior outside the state," Cuomo said. "People should be cautious about small gatherings this year. I've said we have a very strict quarantine policy in place for the holiday weekend travel period. We are going to be increasing enforcement personnel at the New York airports."
Cuomo said he spoke to Mayor Bill de Blasio about increasing the NYPD at the airports and he wants people to know he is serious.
The decision from the governor comes as the U.S. has set yet another coronavirus record as 116,000 cases were reported Thursday. Experts predict the numbers will keep going up as the weather cools down.
College students remain an area of concern and Cuomo says they have been "highly problematic."
SUNY will move to online learning after Thanksgiving so students do not return with the virus. They will be tested before they leave.
The governor is now asking private colleges to do the same, and if not, let him know their policy.
"I need to make a decision whether the state is going to set a policy for private colleges," he said.
Meanwhile, restrictions in some New York City pandemic hot spots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around upstate New York's largest cities, Cuomo also said Friday.
The actions being considered for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas reflect the shifting state strategy as COVID-19 becomes a widespread problem beyond New York City, once an epicenter of the pandemic.
