Coronavirus News: CDC releases guidelines for Thanksgiving

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving.

Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year.

Parades and other large gatherings are considered high risk.

Macy's already modified its plans for the NYC Thanksgiving Day parade. The celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the signature mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, street performers, clowns, and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus.

The CDC has broken down the guidelines into 3 areas: lower risk, moderate risk and high risk.

Lower Risk Activities
Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others
Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate Risk Activities
Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
Lower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher Risk Activities
Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
Attending crowded parades
Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

For more information about the guidelines, please visit the CDC online.

