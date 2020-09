Coronavirus News: CDC releases guidelines for Thanksgiving

EMBED >More News Videos Mcihelle Charlesworth has the latest status on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving.Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year.Parades and other large gatherings are considered high risk.Macy's already modified its plans for the NYC Thanksgiving Day parade. The celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the signature mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, street performers, clowns, and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus.The CDC has broken down the guidelines into 3 areas: lower risk, moderate risk and high risk.Having a small dinner with only people who live in your householdPreparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with othersHaving a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and familyShopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next MondayWatching sports events, parades, and movies from homeHaving a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your communityLower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancingAttending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in placeGoing shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after ThanksgivingParticipating or being a spectator at a crowded raceAttending crowded paradesUsing alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviorsAttending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your householdFor more information about the guidelines, please visit the CDC online