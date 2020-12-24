Gov. Cuomo grants wave of pardons to 21 people

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo granted a wave of pardons to more than a dozen people on Thursday.

In total, the governor granted clemency to 21 individuals who demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities.

"In New York, we believe the law should be just, as well as compassionate." Governor Cuomo said. "Government is uniquely situated to harness the power of redemption, encourage those who have committed crimes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation and help those individuals work toward a better future for themselves and others."

MORE NEWS | Christmas travel appears heavy despite COVID warnings
EMBED More News Videos

Millions appear to be ignoring government warnings. Officials say more than 6 million travelers have been screened since last Friday, December 18.


He says the people receiving pardons are deserving of a clean slate that will allow them to escape the stigma of a conviction from many years ago.

Of the 21 people granted clemency, 14 were pardoned and seven had their sentences commuted.

Coincidently, the pardons come less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump issued a second wave of pardons, including former associates Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

RELATED | President Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump on Wednesday issued a second batch of pardons including two former associates, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityandrew cuomodonald trumppardonjailpoliticsnyc newsprison
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman attacked with cinder block walking down NYC street
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash
UK-to-Newark passengers will soon have to show negative COVID test
Smaller crowds this year for last dash of Christmas shopping
New Yorkers, here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree
Show More
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
Brothers attacked by group in Brooklyn, 1 fatally stabbed
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
More TOP STORIES News