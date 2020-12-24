Gov. Cuomo grants wave of pardons to 21 people

In total, the governor granted clemency to 21 individuals who demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities.
"In New York, we believe the law should be just, as well as compassionate." Governor Cuomo said. "Government is uniquely situated to harness the power of redemption, encourage those who have committed crimes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation and help those individuals work toward a better future for themselves and others."
MORE NEWS | Christmas travel appears heavy despite COVID warnings
He says the people receiving pardons are deserving of a clean slate that will allow them to escape the stigma of a conviction from many years ago.
Of the 21 people granted clemency, 14 were pardoned and seven had their sentences commuted.
Coincidently, the pardons come less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump issued a second wave of pardons, including former associates Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.
RELATED | President Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip