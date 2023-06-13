A new sign campaign on the Upper East Side of NYC is encouraging dog owners to pick up after their pets.

New campaign on Upper East Side urges dog owners to pick up after their pets

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Upper East Side is cracking down on a problem many are familiar with as hundreds of new signs are going up to remind dog owners to do the right thing.

Next time you walk your dog on the Upper East Side, you will see new signs reminding you to pick up after your pet.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Julie Menin announced the winner of the Curb Your Dog Campaign Design Contest.

The winner, 24-year-old Ellen Young, is a resident on the Upper East Side. Young's design features a dog depicted as the Statue Of Liberty with a shovel and bone in hand.

"I have always had a passion for dogs and graphic design! I moved to the Upper East Side three years ago from Cleveland Ohio and am so honored to be able to represent my community in this fun and creative way," said Young.

Young's design will not be the first Curb Your Dog campaign to reach the streets of Manhattan. The city took down old signs back in 2013, so many residents started putting up their own.

Menin's office receives frequent complaints about the amount of dog waste left on the streets.

"The Upper East Side is the worst in all of Manhattan for people not picking up after their dogs," said Michele Kamali, a resident on the Upper East Side.

Not only is dog waste a nuisance, but it can also be a health hazard.

"All these studies have shown that dog waste contains fecal bacteria that causes disease," said Menin. "This is actually a significant health issue that needs to be addressed."

The new campaign will be displayed across the Council 5 District, as well as on social media.

Next, Menin plans to provide free dog waste bags at trash receptacles across the city.

