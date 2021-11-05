Video shows moment Curtis Sliwa struck by cab days before NYC mayoral election

The incident happened Oct. 29 near Rockefeller Center.
The Republican candidate actually bounced off the hood of the cab and onto the pavement.
Sliwa's injuries included a broken arm and a minor concussion.
The video shows he was close to the crosswalk which was blocked by a van. It appears the cab had a green light.
