Video shows moment Curtis Sliwa struck by cab days before NYC mayoral election

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment Curtis Sliwa struck by cab days before election

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- New video shows the moment Curtis Sliwa was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.

The incident happened Oct. 29 near Rockefeller Center.

The Republican candidate actually bounced off the hood of the cab and onto the pavement.

Sliwa's injuries included a broken arm and a minor concussion.

The video shows he was close to the crosswalk which was blocked by a van. It appears the cab had a green light.

ALSO READ | Negotiations continue between firefighters union and NYC over COVID vaccine mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the union negotiations from City Hall.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citypedestrian strucknyc mayortaxi
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News