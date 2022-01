Video shows moment Curtis Sliwa struck by cab days before NYC mayoral election

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports on the union negotiations from City Hall.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- New video shows the moment Curtis Sliwa was hit by a cab four days before the mayoral election.The incident happened Oct. 29 near Rockefeller Center.The Republican candidate actually bounced off the hood of the cab and onto the pavement.Sliwa's injuries included a broken arm and a minor concussion.The video shows he was close to the crosswalk which was blocked by a van. It appears the cab had a green light.----------