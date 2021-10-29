NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by cab

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by cab

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa put his campaign on hold Friday to check himself into a hospital after being hit by a cab.

The Republican candidate held a press conference on the gun violence rocking the city on Friday morning on the Upper West Side.

He left and was on West 50th Street and Sixth Avenue when a taxi struck him and knocked him off his feet.



Sliwa got up and did his radio show. Afterwards he went to Lenox Hill Hospital to be checked out.

It turns out he suffered a fractured right arm but is expected to be released from the hospital later in the evening.

The taxi did not stop but Sliwa didn't consider the incident a hit and run.

Sliwa's opponent Democrat Eric Adams tweeted his support:



RELATED | Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa trade attacks in final New York City mayoral debate
Josh Einiger has more on the heated final debate between New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.



