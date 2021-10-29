NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by cab

The Republican candidate held a press conference on the gun violence rocking the city on Friday morning on the Upper West Side.
He left and was on West 50th Street and Sixth Avenue when a taxi struck him and knocked him off his feet.
Sliwa got up and did his radio show. Afterwards he went to Lenox Hill Hospital to be checked out.
It turns out he suffered a fractured right arm but is expected to be released from the hospital later in the evening.
The taxi did not stop but Sliwa didn't consider the incident a hit and run.
Sliwa's opponent Democrat Eric Adams tweeted his support:
I've just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today, and is being treated at Lenox Hill hospital. I'd like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend.— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 29, 2021
