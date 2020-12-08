Coronavirus

CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
76-year-old man struck by stray bullet while sleeping at nursing home
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
Ken Paxton contests election results in 4 states in new lawsuit
Show More
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
Brooklyn barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News