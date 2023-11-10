New film 'Cypher' details rapper Tierra Whack's rise to fame

The film details Tierra Whack's story after first gaining recognition at the age of 15.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There was a red carpet premiere in Brooklyn on Thursday for the film 'Cypher' - a new movie about a rapper's rise to fame.

The film details Tierra Whack's story after first gaining recognition at the age of 15 rapping on the streets in Philadelphia for a YouTube channel.

It also looked at the downside of becoming popular so quickly and so young.

'Cypher' will be available on Hulu and in select theaters beginning on November 24.

Hulu is owned by the same parent company as this station.