Long Island dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, who was found safe

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The man accused of taking his 6-month-old son without permission on Long Island, prompting an Amber Alert, was arrested Thursday.

Police said 19-year-old Bryan Quinteros was arrested in Uniondale and charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby taken without permission in Suffolk County Wednesday after a physical altercation with the child's mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Quinteros reportedly threatened not to bring him back.

An acquaintance later brought the baby to his mother's house.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deer parkamber alertmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: The Opioid Crisis: WABC-TV Town Hall
NJ man accused of scouting NYC locations for terrorist attack
Man accused in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall due in court
Amber Alert: 5-year-old girl still missing 4 days after vanishing
Yankees pitcher placed on leave under MLB domestic violence policy
Elderly widow robbed of $5K for husband's headstone
Jersey City to partner with Via for on-demand bus service
Show More
Rare mosquito-borne virus found in New Jersey
AccuWeather: More sun and nice weather
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Apple ready to open new Fifth Avenue store
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
More TOP STORIES News