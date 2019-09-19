Long Island dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, who was found safe

DEER PARK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The man accused of taking his 6-month-old son without permission on Long Island, prompting an Amber Alert, was arrested Thursday.
Police said 19-year-old Bryan Quinteros was arrested in Uniondale and charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
The baby taken without permission in Suffolk County Wednesday after a physical altercation with the child's mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Quinteros reportedly threatened not to bring him back.
An acquaintance later brought the baby to his mother's house.
